QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.31.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.