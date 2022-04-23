Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $344 million-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.37 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

