Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.54 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

XM stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.12.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

