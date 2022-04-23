Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XM stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

