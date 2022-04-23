Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.12.

XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,788,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 823,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 715,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

