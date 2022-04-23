Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 7,756 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 313,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,862,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 641,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

