Quantitative Advantage LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 252,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.