Quantitative Advantage LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,040 shares during the last quarter.
AVUS stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 252,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $81.26.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.