Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 23,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 387.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $$50.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

