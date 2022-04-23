Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,408. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.