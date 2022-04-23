Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000.

HTRB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

