Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$32.47 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.91 and a 1 year high of C$35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

