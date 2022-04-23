Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $163.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.69.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

