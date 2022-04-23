Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.69.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

