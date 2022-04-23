Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research firms recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

QIPT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

