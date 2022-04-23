Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

