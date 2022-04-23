Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after acquiring an additional 280,931 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

