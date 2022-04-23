Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.95 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

