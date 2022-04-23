Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,304 ($29.98).

RAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.27) to GBX 2,420 ($31.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.23) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.76) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of RAT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,090 ($27.19). 50,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,840.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,899.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230 ($29.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

