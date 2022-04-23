Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

RTLR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

