Raymond James Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.50

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

TSE:ENB opened at C$57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.99. The firm has a market cap of C$115.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

