Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.44.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$14.92 and a 12 month high of C$25.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

