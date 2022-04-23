Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.37.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.