Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $400.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the highest is $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.