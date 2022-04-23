RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00388975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00084818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000213 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

