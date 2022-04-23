Redpanda Earth Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $201,037.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.59 or 0.07402763 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.68 or 1.00043480 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars.

