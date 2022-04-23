REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.76. 4,912,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

