REDW Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. 736,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

