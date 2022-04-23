REDW Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,631. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

