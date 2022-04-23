REDW Wealth LLC Sells 181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,388,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $325.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

