REDW Wealth LLC Sells 728 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $226.76. 844,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

