REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $173.31. 6,328,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,798. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

