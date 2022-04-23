Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $221,254.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $73.48 or 0.00184679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.63 or 0.99978608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

