Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $724.63.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $688.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

