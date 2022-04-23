Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €23.21 ($24.96) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.