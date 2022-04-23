Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($37.88).

RNO stock opened at €23.21 ($24.96) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.46 and a 200-day moving average of €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

