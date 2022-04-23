Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Renault from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Renault from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

RNLSY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

