ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $11.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.41. 382,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,514. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.