Reviewing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24% MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 3 6 0 2.50 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $223.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 11.15 $666.20 million $4.08 51.62 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 10.05 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

