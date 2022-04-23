Revomon (REVO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $837,320.00

Revomon (REVO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $837,320.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

