RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -0.34. RGC Resources has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.