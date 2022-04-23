Richard James Hall Sells 25,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Richard James Hall sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$157,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,714,462.50.

Richard James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$237,611.40.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About Orla Mining (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.