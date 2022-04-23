RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$25.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

REI.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$20.30 and a twelve month high of C$26.11.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

