Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.