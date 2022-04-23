Robert W. Baird Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $350.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $290.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.75.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

