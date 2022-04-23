Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

