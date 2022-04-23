Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 450 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 450 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 397.15.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

