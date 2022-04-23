Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.62.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

