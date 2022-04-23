ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0030

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $7.78 million and $1.13 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011654 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00234760 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

