Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.62.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.