Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.90.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

